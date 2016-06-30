RIGA TRANSPORT COMPANY

Summary sheet
Purchase of 20 new low-floor tram units to operate in the city of Riga, and modernisation of tramway infrastructure and depot. Purchase of 10 hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) buses and 10 Hytrolleys with HFC range extenders. Construction of hydrogen fuel production and storage facility.
The project consists of the purchase of 20 new low-floor tram units for the city of Riga. New trams will replace existing ones, which are obsolete.
Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required for this component. Compliance of the new depot, the expansion of existing depot and associated facilities (i.e. infrastructure, if any) will be analysed during appraisal.
The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate. The procurement process followed for tram sets will be reviewed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.