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CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 65,000,000
Transport : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etudes d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES)
Related public register
18/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etude d'Inpact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Rapport final
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD

Summary sheet

Release date
23 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20150490
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD
AGEROUTE SENEGAL (AGENCE DES TRAVAUX ET DE GESTION DES ROUTES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 170 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet prévoit le financement des travaux de réhabilitation de la route Sénoba-Ziguinchor-Mpack ainsi que le désenclavement des régions du sud du Sénégal.

Le projet s'inscrit sous le mandat de Cotonou et répond aux objectifs de développement d'infrastructures sociales et économiques, notamment dans le secteur des transports. Le projet contribue aux objectifs prioritaires d'intégration régionale, de réduction de la pauvreté et de croissance économique inclusive. Le projet fait partie des plans stratégiques nationaux, régionaux et continentaux, et correspond à une section du corridor transafricain n°7 (RTA7) Dakar-Lagos. La Banque a approuvé et signé une première opération sur le même corridor (« Pont de Rosso ») à la frontière entre le Sénégal et la Mauritanie, signée en 2017.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le promoteur a préparé les études environnementales et sociales avec le support et selon les exigences du Système de Sauvegarde Intégré (SSI) de la Banque Africaine de Développement (BAD) et les standards de la BEI. L'Étude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale (EIES), et le Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (PGES) ont été soumis aux autorités compétentes et ont obtenu la certification de conformité environnementale au Sénégal. Un plan d'Action de Réinstallation involontaire (PAR) est en cours de révision pour répondre aux standards de la BEI accompagné d'un plan d'engagement des parties prenantes. En général, une attention particulière sera portée sur la capacité du promoteur à mettre en oeuvre le PGES et le PAR.

La Banque exigera du promoteur d'assurer que toute procédure de passation des marchés est conforme au Guide de passation des marchés de la Banque.

Related documents
18/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etudes d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES)
18/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etude d'Inpact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Rapport final
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etudes d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES)
Publication Date
18 Aug 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86378609
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150490
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etude d'Inpact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Rapport final
Publication Date
18 Aug 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86468233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150490
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86795931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150490
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etudes d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES)
Related public register
18/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD - Etude d'Inpact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Rapport final
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD
Other links
Summary sheet
CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD
Data sheet
CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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