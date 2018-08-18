CORRIDOR COTIER - SECTION SUD

Summary sheet
Le projet prévoit le financement des travaux de réhabilitation de la route Sénoba-Ziguinchor-Mpack ainsi que le désenclavement des régions du sud du Sénégal.
Le projet s'inscrit sous le mandat de Cotonou et répond aux objectifs de développement d'infrastructures sociales et économiques, notamment dans le secteur des transports. Le projet contribue aux objectifs prioritaires d'intégration régionale, de réduction de la pauvreté et de croissance économique inclusive. Le projet fait partie des plans stratégiques nationaux, régionaux et continentaux, et correspond à une section du corridor transafricain n°7 (RTA7) Dakar-Lagos. La Banque a approuvé et signé une première opération sur le même corridor (« Pont de Rosso ») à la frontière entre le Sénégal et la Mauritanie, signée en 2017.
Le promoteur a préparé les études environnementales et sociales avec le support et selon les exigences du Système de Sauvegarde Intégré (SSI) de la Banque Africaine de Développement (BAD) et les standards de la BEI. L'Étude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale (EIES), et le Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (PGES) ont été soumis aux autorités compétentes et ont obtenu la certification de conformité environnementale au Sénégal. Un plan d'Action de Réinstallation involontaire (PAR) est en cours de révision pour répondre aux standards de la BEI accompagné d'un plan d'engagement des parties prenantes. En général, une attention particulière sera portée sur la capacité du promoteur à mettre en oeuvre le PGES et le PAR.
La Banque exigera du promoteur d'assurer que toute procédure de passation des marchés est conforme au Guide de passation des marchés de la Banque.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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