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RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 1,000,000,000
Transport : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/10/2016 : € 1,000,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Related press
Italy: MEF-EIB agreement: EUR 1bn financing operation to improve the safety of RFI's rail network

Summary sheet

Release date
30 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2016
20150469
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
RETE FERROVIARIA ITALIANA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 2003 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a large number of railway infrastructure schemes throughout Italy. The schemes are included in the Programme Contract for Investments between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport ("MIT") and Rete Ferroviaria Italiana ("RFI") aiming to provide the necessary investments to ensure high safety and performance standards on the Italian railway network. Schemes financed by the Bank will target level crossing protection, tunnel safety, station accessibility, noise and hydrogeological risk mitigation.

The project is expected to contribute to preserving and, in some cases, increasing the quality of rail services provided in Italy and will, thereby, contribute to the sustainable transport in line with the EU objectives. The project is also partially located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access will promote regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an investment programme, therefore the need for an EIA may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case by case basis, based on any potential significant impacts on protected areas and cumulative impacts assessment. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works included in the project – which will be mainly undertaken on already existing infrastructures – most schemes are not expected to be subject to EIA. The compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives will be reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that project implementation contracts have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Other links
Related press
Italy: MEF-EIB agreement: EUR 1bn financing operation to improve the safety of RFI's rail network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67606943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150469
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Publication Date
26 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165522943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150469
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Other links
Summary sheet
RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Data sheet
RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Related press
Italy: MEF-EIB agreement: EUR 1bn financing operation to improve the safety of RFI's rail network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: MEF-EIB agreement: EUR 1bn financing operation to improve the safety of RFI's rail network
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications