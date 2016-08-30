RFI INVESTIMENTI RETE

Summary sheet
The project consists of a large number of railway infrastructure schemes throughout Italy. The schemes are included in the Programme Contract for Investments between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport ("MIT") and Rete Ferroviaria Italiana ("RFI") aiming to provide the necessary investments to ensure high safety and performance standards on the Italian railway network. Schemes financed by the Bank will target level crossing protection, tunnel safety, station accessibility, noise and hydrogeological risk mitigation.
The project is expected to contribute to preserving and, in some cases, increasing the quality of rail services provided in Italy and will, thereby, contribute to the sustainable transport in line with the EU objectives. The project is also partially located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access will promote regional development.
The project is an investment programme, therefore the need for an EIA may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case by case basis, based on any potential significant impacts on protected areas and cumulative impacts assessment. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works included in the project – which will be mainly undertaken on already existing infrastructures – most schemes are not expected to be subject to EIA. The compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that project implementation contracts have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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