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PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 85,000,000
Energy : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2016 : € 40,000,000
12/06/2018 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 170m reinforcement of electricity network

Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2016
20150467
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
HELLENIC ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 170 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Multi-component investment programme comprising several sub-projects geographically dispersed throughout mainland Greece and the islands. The sub-projects are organised into four main categories of investments: a) network control and automation, b) medium voltage (MV) submarine cables, c) high voltage (HV)/MV substations and associated connections and d) a pilot project for testing remote metering of small low voltage (LV) customers.

The main purpose of the project is to improve the reliability of electricity supply to consumers and to test the use of remote-readable meters for small LV customers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The characteristics of the sub-projects under the scope of the investment programme are such that they are listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. However the project includes the implementation of new HV/MV substations that, according to the requirements of Greek legislation, have been subjected to EIA. Based on preliminary information from the promoter, most of the associated environmental permits have been granted. Overall the environmental impact of the programme is expected to be modest and, in most cases, limited to temporary impact during the construction phase. The status of the environmental permits and the actual environmental aspects of the project, including potential negative impact on sites of Natura conservation importance, will be further investigated during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 170m reinforcement of electricity network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Publication Date
24 Sep 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63676947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150467
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Publication Date
24 Sep 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63678540
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150467
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Publication Date
24 Sep 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64590405
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150467
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Publication Date
24 Sep 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69535479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150467
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66568024
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150467
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Other links
Summary sheet
PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Data sheet
PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 170m reinforcement of electricity network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs finance agreements to support the knowledge economy, innovation, enterprise and growth
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 170m reinforcement of electricity network
Other links
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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