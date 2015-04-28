FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT

Summary sheet
The project involves the retrofitting of sulphur oxide (SOx) "scrubbers" to the promoter's fleet as well as propeller re-bladings of six vessels.
The scrubber retrofits are being performed in order that the promoter's vessels comply with the EU Sulphur Directive which restricts vessels operating in EU sulphur emission areas (SECAs) from emitting more than 0.1% sulphur in their exhaust gases from January 2015. The re-bladings are designed to increase propulsion efficiency and thereby decrease fuel consumption and emissions.
The project concerns the sulphur scrubber and re-blading retrofits of roll-on/roll-off passenger/freight (ro-pax) and roll-on/roll-off freight (ro-ro) vessels and does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Any potential environmental issues will be investigated during the project's appraisal.
The promoter is a private company which is not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter's processes during the project's due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.