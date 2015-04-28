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FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Related press
Finland: EIB supports Finnlines’ Environmental Technology Investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2016
20150428
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
FINNLINES OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 118 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the retrofitting of sulphur oxide (SOx) "scrubbers" to the promoter's fleet as well as propeller re-bladings of six vessels.

The scrubber retrofits are being performed in order that the promoter's vessels comply with the EU Sulphur Directive which restricts vessels operating in EU sulphur emission areas (SECAs) from emitting more than 0.1% sulphur in their exhaust gases from January 2015. The re-bladings are designed to increase propulsion efficiency and thereby decrease fuel consumption and emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the sulphur scrubber and re-blading retrofits of roll-on/roll-off passenger/freight (ro-pax) and roll-on/roll-off freight (ro-ro) vessels and does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Any potential environmental issues will be investigated during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company which is not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter's processes during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB supports Finnlines’ Environmental Technology Investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Publication Date
5 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62644854
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150428
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85755311
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150428
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Other links
Summary sheet
FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Data sheet
FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Related press
Finland: EIB supports Finnlines’ Environmental Technology Investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB supports Finnlines’ Environmental Technology Investment programme
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINNLINES ENVIRONMENTAL RETROFIT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications