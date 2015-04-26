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GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,450,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 49,450,000
Transport : € 49,450,000
Signature date(s)
11/02/2016 : € 49,450,000
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II - EIA for East-West Highway Zemo Osiauri-Chumateleti
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/02/2016
20150426
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II
Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 49 million
EUR 176 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of a new highway alignment along the E-60 East-West Highway and, specifically, the 14 km section between Zemo Osiauri and Chumateleti. The project is part of the European route E-60, which is the second-longest European road corridor running from France to Kyrgyzstan. In Georgia, it runs from the Red Bridge at the Azerbaijan Border to the Poti Port at the Black Sea Coast, a distance of about 388 km.

The construction of this section of the East-West corridor will contribute to the development of trade, regional integration and interconnectivity, which are important factors for economic growth, progress and social transformation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. An EIA (and a resettlement action plan) is being done. During appraisal the Bank will review the EIA process to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Georgia is party, including an assessment of any cross-border impact of the project on the environment (ESPOO Convention).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The calls for tender and the award notices will be published in the Official Journal of the EU as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II - EIA for East-West Highway Zemo Osiauri-Chumateleti
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II - EIA for East-West Highway Zemo Osiauri-Chumateleti
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63325767
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150426
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II
Publication Date
30 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64463625
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150426
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II - EIA for East-West Highway Zemo Osiauri-Chumateleti
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II
Other links
Summary sheet
GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II
Data sheet
GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications