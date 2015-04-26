GEORGIA EAST-WEST HIGHWAY II

Summary sheet
Development of a new highway alignment along the E-60 East-West Highway and, specifically, the 14 km section between Zemo Osiauri and Chumateleti. The project is part of the European route E-60, which is the second-longest European road corridor running from France to Kyrgyzstan. In Georgia, it runs from the Red Bridge at the Azerbaijan Border to the Poti Port at the Black Sea Coast, a distance of about 388 km.
The construction of this section of the East-West corridor will contribute to the development of trade, regional integration and interconnectivity, which are important factors for economic growth, progress and social transformation.
If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. An EIA (and a resettlement action plan) is being done. During appraisal the Bank will review the EIA process to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Georgia is party, including an assessment of any cross-border impact of the project on the environment (ESPOO Convention).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The calls for tender and the award notices will be published in the Official Journal of the EU as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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