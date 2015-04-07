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ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/05/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/05/2016
20150407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
ROVANIEMEN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of multi-sectoral investment schemes forming part of the City of Rovaniemi's multi-year investment programme.

The project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of municipal infrastructure, housing, kindergartens, schools, environmental protection, and will benefit the Municipality of Rovaniemi.

The Municipality's long-term investment strategy aims at modernising the municipality's basic infrastructure and improving the quality of public services. The plan is based on the Rovaniemi Municipality's Master Plan, which was originally made in 2006 and updated in 2012. The Master Plan covers most of the areas under municipal competence - public transport, municipal roads, schools, childcare, public spaces, renovation of cultural heritage, reconstruction of social facilities, climate action, etc.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Finland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC).

The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings - recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and/or 2004/17/EEC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The details would be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.

Related documents
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
20 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65348903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150407
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
6 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153344580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150407
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROVANIEMI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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