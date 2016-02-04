Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 30,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2017 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 80m Port of Cork container terminal development

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2017
20150383
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Port of Cork Company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Expansion of facilities at the Port of Cork's deep-water port in Ringaskiddy. The Port of Cork is a designated 'core' port under the TEN-T Guidelines and a 'Tier 1 Port of National Significance' under the Irish Government's National Ports Policy.

The main objective of the project is to enable the Port of Cork to build the necessary infrastructure to cater for future growth requirements and shipping trends towards larger vessels. The project will expand the capacity of the deep-water port at Ringaskiddy enabling the Port of Cork to relocate operations from the Upper Harbour, where the depth of the water channel and width of the river are significant constraints to the size and number of vessels that can access port facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A strategic environment assessment (SEA) was undertaken in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC by Cork County Council in 2014 as part of the Cork County Development Plan. This SEA formed the basis for the development objectives for the Ringaskiddy project. The SEA recommended the Ringaskiddy site as the preferred location for relocation of port facilities from sites in the inner harbour near the City of Cork. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU was undertaken for the project by the promoter, the Port of Cork Company (POCC). A Natura impact statement was prepared and an appropriate assessment was undertaken in accordance with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The proposed project works do not lie within any Natura 2000 designation area, but they are in close proximity to a number of sites. The appropriate assessment concluded that the proposed project with the implementation of the prescribed mitigation measures would not give rise to significant impact, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, in a manner which would adversely affect the integrity of any designated site within the Natura 2000 network. A significant level of consultation took place with statutory consultees and relevant bodies as part of the development of the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment proposals. A programme of public consultation concerning the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment project was also undertaken in April 2013 and February 2014 to seek the views of the wider public on the proposal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 80m Port of Cork container terminal development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65113522
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150383
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65120414
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150383
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
19 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65349082
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150383
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163119133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150383
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 80m Port of Cork container terminal development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB backs EUR 80m Port of Cork container terminal development
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications