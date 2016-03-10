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ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 28,000,000
Germany : € 28,000,000
Sweden : € 84,000,000
Industry : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/03/2016 : € 28,000,000
10/03/2016 : € 28,000,000
10/03/2016 : € 84,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2016
20150376
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
ASSA ABLOY AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 314 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation activities related to door opening, i) entrance automation, identification and ii) access control systems, aiming to improve security, safety and convenience features.

The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in door opening, entrance automation, identification and access control technologies. Due to the promoter's close collaboration with customer industries and suppliers, the project is also expected to contribute to the diffusion of new knowledge and bring about a positive stimulus to further R&D and innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
24/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
Publication Date
24 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66582448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150376
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
Sweden
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125171364
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150376
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
Sweden
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II
Data sheet
ASSA ABLOY DOOR SOLUTIONS RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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