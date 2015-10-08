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TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2015 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan: EUR 300 million loan to Italian state railways for regional trains

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2015
20150364
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
TRENITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 709 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of rolling stock for regional passenger railway services in the Lazio, Liguria, Veneto, Piedmont and Tuscany regions in Italy. In particular, it consists of the acquisition of 49 five-car articulated electrical multiple units (EMUs) and 250 double-deck passenger coaches.

The project will increase the quality of the services provided by the promoter, and thereby will promote sustainable transport solutions, in line with EU objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market.

The promoter is a contracting authority regulated by public procurement law. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan: EUR 300 million loan to Italian state railways for regional trains

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63907817
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150364
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85741118
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150364
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan: EUR 300 million loan to Italian state railways for regional trains

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Juncker Plan: EUR 300 million loan to Italian state railways for regional trains
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications