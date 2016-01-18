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HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 55,000,000
Health : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/07/2017 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER
Related press
France: EIB finances Montpellier CHU High Environmental Quality biology building

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2017
20150358
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Montpellier
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 millions
EUR 140 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Création d'un site unique de biologie sur le site du Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Montpellier et opérations associées

Le projet constitue la 1ère phase du plan de restructuration du CHU de Montpellier incluant la construction d'un nouveau bâtiment destiné au rassemblement des laboratoires de biologie ainsi que quelques opérations connexes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

La directive 2011/92/UE (amendée 2014/52/UE) ne mentionne pas spécifiquement le besoin d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) pour les bâtiments hospitaliers mais il se pourrait que ce projet puisse être repris comme un projet de rénovation urbaine (annexe II de la directive européenne). Les bâtiments impactés par le projet devront respecter à minima les standards nationaux en matière d'efficacité énergétique. La performance énergétique ciblée ainsi que l'ensemble des éléments relatifs seront vérifiés durant l'instruction en même temps que l'ensemble des aspects environnementaux du projet.

Les procédures d'appel d'offre utilisées pour les bâtiments publics doivent être en conformité avec les directives communautaires en matière de passation de marché (les directives 2004/18/CE et/ou 2004/17/CE ainsi que les directives 89/665/CEE et 92/13/CEE) avec publication des appels d'offres au Journal Officiel de l'Union Européenne. Les procédures mises en œuvre seront contrôlées lors de l'instruction.

Related documents
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER
Other links
Related press
France: EIB finances Montpellier CHU High Environmental Quality biology building

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER
Publication Date
11 Mar 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72208756
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150358
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER
Other links
Summary sheet
HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER
Data sheet
HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER
Related press
France: EIB finances Montpellier CHU High Environmental Quality biology building

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB finances Montpellier CHU High Environmental Quality biology building
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications