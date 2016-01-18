HOPITAL DE MONTPELLIER

Summary sheet
Création d'un site unique de biologie sur le site du Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Montpellier et opérations associées
Le projet constitue la 1ère phase du plan de restructuration du CHU de Montpellier incluant la construction d'un nouveau bâtiment destiné au rassemblement des laboratoires de biologie ainsi que quelques opérations connexes.
La directive 2011/92/UE (amendée 2014/52/UE) ne mentionne pas spécifiquement le besoin d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) pour les bâtiments hospitaliers mais il se pourrait que ce projet puisse être repris comme un projet de rénovation urbaine (annexe II de la directive européenne). Les bâtiments impactés par le projet devront respecter à minima les standards nationaux en matière d'efficacité énergétique. La performance énergétique ciblée ainsi que l'ensemble des éléments relatifs seront vérifiés durant l'instruction en même temps que l'ensemble des aspects environnementaux du projet.
Les procédures d'appel d'offre utilisées pour les bâtiments publics doivent être en conformité avec les directives communautaires en matière de passation de marché (les directives 2004/18/CE et/ou 2004/17/CE ainsi que les directives 89/665/CEE et 92/13/CEE) avec publication des appels d'offres au Journal Officiel de l'Union Européenne. Les procédures mises en œuvre seront contrôlées lors de l'instruction.
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