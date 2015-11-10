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TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 153,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 153,000,000
Energy : € 153,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2015 : € 153,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI - Sottostazione 380/150 kV di Melfi
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2015
20150256
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RETI ELETTRICHE VI
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 153 million
EUR 307 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme comprising several new/extended electricity transmission facilities geographically dispersed throughout Italy

The main purpose of these facilities is to integrate renewable generation into the grid, abate congestion, improve voltage regulation and reinforce some areas of the network in order to maintain the reliability standard.The programme also includes several sub-projects aiming to improve network operation and maintenance and strengthen network resilience to extreme contingencies, security threats and natural hazards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI - Sottostazione 380/150 kV di Melfi
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI - Sottostazione 380/150 kV di Melfi
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62670207
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150256
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64301680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150256
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VI
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233347174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150256
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI - Sottostazione 380/150 kV di Melfi
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RETI ELETTRICHE VI
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VI
Other links
Summary sheet
RETI ELETTRICHE VI
Data sheet
TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE VI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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