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BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 85,000,000
Transport : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2015 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2015
20150236
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
REINO DE ESPANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 155 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the expansion of port infrastructure in the Port of Bilbao, Spain, including construction of a new quay, a new passenger terminal and two intermodal facilities in the hinterland area.

The project will allow the Port of Bilbao to accommodate more traffic and alleviate operational constraints of the existing layout. It will also enhance the port capacity to better serve its hinterland region and foster transport modal shift from road to rail and maritime, thus reducing air pollution. The Port of Bilbao is part of the TEN-T core network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION - Non Technical Summary
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
Publication Date
24 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62641390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150236
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63821084
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150236
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256072757
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150236
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION
Data sheet
BILBAO PORT NEW QUAY AND EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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