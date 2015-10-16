GRAND CONTOURNEMENT OUEST DE STRASBOURG (A355)

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) and an EIA, including public consultation, was performed in accordance with the directive. No Natura 2000 area is located in the vicinity of the project but several natural zones of interest for ecology, fauna and flora (zones d'intérêt écologique faunistique et floristique (ZNIEFF)) will be crossed by the project, as well as two protection areas for the Great Hamster of Alsace, as defined in 2012. All relevant approvals up to the present phase of the project have been obtained. The declaration of public utility was signed on 23 January 2008. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (2009/147/EC) will be reviewed by the Bank at appraisal and will include the position of the European Commission on the measures implemented by the French government for the protection of the Great Hamster of Alsace and their compatibility with EU legislation.