VASILIKOS-WESTERN NICOSIA CONVEYOR WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Improving the security of water supply for the domestic needs of Western Nicosia communities
The project aims to improve the security of water supply of the city of Nicosia and communities in the western province of Nicosia. Currently, the water supply relies on boreholes and, due to frequent droughts, the availability of water has reduced in recent years. The project scope consists of a pipeline, several pumping stations, water storage facilities and other necessary supporting infrastructure for the conveyance of 60,000 m3 per day of desalinated water from the Vasilikos desalination plant near Limassol to the Nicosia service area.
The investment programme is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about a positive social and environmental impact. Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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