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ENEL OPEN METER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 1,000,000,000
Energy : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2018 : € 250,000,000
19/11/2019 : € 250,000,000
28/07/2017 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 1bn to E-distribuzione for new smart meters

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/08/2017
20150201
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OPEN METER
E-DISTRIBUZIONE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 2343 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation of an advanced electricity metering system throughout E-Distribuzione's concession areas in Italy.

The project concerns the replacement of the remotely manageable electricity meters currently installed in the promoter's concession areas with a more advanced electricity metering system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

No significant environmental impacts expected. The Bank will evaluate the environmental aspects of the project and will review the relevant promoter's procedures applied to implement the project to ensure that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC, and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN METER
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 1bn to E-distribuzione for new smart meters

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Publication Date
8 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74733446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150201
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165049476
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150201
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Other links
Summary sheet
OPEN METER
Data sheet
ENEL OPEN METER
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 1bn to E-distribuzione for new smart meters

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 1bn to E-distribuzione for new smart meters
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN METER
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEL OPEN METER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications