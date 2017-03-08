Signature(s)
Summary sheet
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The North East Fund is an access-to-finance initiative of the seven local authorities of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (NELEP) area. It consists of a GBP 145m fund of funds that aims to support a wide range of firms at different points in their development: from early-stage businesses seeking seed financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in need of loans or equity funding to take advantage of growth opportunities. The fund mobilises European Structural Investment Funds (ESIF), as well as national grants, in addition to an EIB loan for a total of GBP 60m provided under the terms of the UK SME Financial Instruments Programme approved by the EIB in 2015. The North East Fund will be managed by The North East Fund Limited, a special purpose entity set up by the NELEP area local authorities and managed by the experienced executive team of North East Finance (Holdco) Limited.
The North East Fund's objective is for the region to realise its potential and achieve economic growth through SMEs by attracting additional private sector funding and creating a sustainable ecosystem of high growth companies with the support network of funders and advisors they need. The objective is to be reached through loan and equity investments from the fund's capital to 600 SMEs and the provision of advisory support to 1,800 SMEs in total.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.