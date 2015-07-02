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CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 2,000,000
Health : € 8,000,000
Education : € 14,000,000
Services : € 16,000,000
Telecom : € 24,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Urban development : € 32,000,000
Credit lines : € 36,000,000
Solid waste : € 38,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2019 : € 400,000
2/07/2018 : € 600,000
2/11/2015 : € 1,000,000
12/06/2019 : € 1,600,000
2/07/2018 : € 2,400,000
12/06/2019 : € 2,800,000
12/06/2019 : € 3,200,000
2/11/2015 : € 4,000,000
2/07/2018 : € 4,200,000
2/07/2018 : € 4,800,000
12/06/2019 : € 4,800,000
12/06/2019 : € 6,000,000
12/06/2019 : € 6,400,000
2/11/2015 : € 7,000,000
12/06/2019 : € 7,200,000
2/07/2018 : € 7,200,000
12/06/2019 : € 7,600,000
2/11/2015 : € 8,000,000
2/07/2018 : € 9,000,000
2/07/2018 : € 9,600,000
2/07/2018 : € 10,800,000
2/07/2018 : € 11,400,000
2/11/2015 : € 12,000,000
2/11/2015 : € 15,000,000
2/11/2015 : € 16,000,000
2/11/2015 : € 18,000,000
2/11/2015 : € 19,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - Opinion of the Environmental Authority

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/11/2015
20150152
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
REPUBLIQUE DE CHYPRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 928 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Structural programme loan supporting the 2014-2020 Partnership Agreement of the Republic of Cyprus.

Economic and social cohesion; environmental sustainability; increase in growth and employment potential

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Cyprus, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The details will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - Opinion of the Environmental Authority

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Publication Date
8 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63415713
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150152
Sector(s)
Health
Telecom
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Education
Credit lines
Transport
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - Opinion of the Environmental Authority
Publication Date
22 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62070724
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150152
Sector(s)
Health
Telecom
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Education
Credit lines
Transport
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - Opinion of the Environmental Authority
Other links
Summary sheet
CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Data sheet
CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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