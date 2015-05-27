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PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 59,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 59,000,000
Transport : € 59,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2015 : € 59,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2015
20150145
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 62 million
EUR 125 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a programme of mid-sized public transport schemes in the Autonomous Province of Trento. This will include the renewal of the existing bus fleet for urban and extra-urban transport in the city and province of Trento, the selective upgrade of an existing railway line serving major alpine valleys to the North-West of the city of Trento, and the construction of a new ground funicular between Trento and the suburbs of Povo.

The schemes included in the investment programme aim to improve existing public transport infrastructure and assets or to set up completely new transport links to improve accessibility. They are expected to provide a valid alternative to cars, buses and coaches for both inhabitants and tourists. As such, they are regarded by the promoter as key infrastructure in its sustainable transport policy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

With the exception of bus manufacturing, the schemes included in the Project fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. They may therefore be subject to an environmental impact assessment, in accordance with EU legislation, depending on the outcome of the screening process carried out by the competent authority. This aspect will be further examined during appraisal along with the project compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
14/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
14 Jul 2015
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59787353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150145
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
24 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62676838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150145
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177869538
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150145
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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