RST ECOBANK GROUP PORTFOLIO GUARANTEE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a risk-sharing transaction (RST) with the Ecobank Group covering a number of its subsidiaries in Africa and a total portfolio of short and medium-term loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of up to USD 110m. The operation will be implemented under the SME Guarantee Facility (Regional ACP) with the EIB and IFC as co-guarantors.
The risk-sharing transaction will enable and encourage Ecobank to grow its SME loan portfolio and specifically to increase its local currency lending activities in this business segment. By contributing to improved access to finance for SMEs, the project will support job creation and promote more inclusive and balanced growth in the targeted countries.
Under the terms of the risk-sharing transaction to be entered into, the selected banks will be requested to ensure compliance of their SME lending operations with a harmonised set of policy requirements, including EIB requirements on environmental issues.
Under the terms of the risk-sharing transaction to be entered into, the selected banks will be requested to ensure compliance of their SME lending operations with a harmonised set of policy requirements, including EIB requirements on procurement.
Further detailed information can be accessed via the following link to the IFC website publication: http://ifcextapps.ifc.org/ifcext/spiwebsite1.nsf/651aeb16abd09c1f8525797d006976ba/6969e5a72f38fb3385257e07005cc60c?opendocument
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