Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 129,319,263.4
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 129,319,263.4
Education : € 129,319,263.4
Signature date(s)
10/02/2016 : € 129,319,263.4
Other links
Related public register
08/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 100m investment in Newcastle University campus development
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 432m European backing for education and energy investment in the north-east and Yorkshire

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2016
20150138
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 100 million (EUR 142 million)
GBP 333 million (EUR 474 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project is funding the capex programme of Newcastle University, covering the construction of new infrastructure, such as the Urban Science Building, student accommodation, the Conference and Learning Centre, the National Ageing Science & Innovation Centre, Phase 1 of the new Engineering Building and Phase 2 of the Centre for Dementia, as well as the refurbishment of the University's central Armstrong Building.

The purpose of the project is to increase the relevance and quality of teaching, learning and academic research capacity at the University by increasing and improving the overall quality of the existing academic space. The project will contribute to human capital formation and Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) capabilities in the UK.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU however the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impacts on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 100m investment in Newcastle University campus development
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 432m European backing for education and energy investment in the north-east and Yorkshire

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Publication Date
8 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63927686
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150138
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147369925
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150138
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 100m investment in Newcastle University campus development
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 432m European backing for education and energy investment in the north-east and Yorkshire

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 100m investment in Newcastle University campus development
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 432m European backing for education and energy investment in the north-east and Yorkshire
Other links
Related public register
08/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications