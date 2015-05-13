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SPECTRIS R&D III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 116,215,477.17
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 25,567,404.98
The Netherlands : € 26,729,559.75
Denmark : € 27,891,714.52
United Kingdom : € 36,026,797.92
Industry : € 116,215,477.17
Signature date(s)
26/08/2015 : € 25,567,404.98
26/08/2015 : € 26,729,559.75
26/08/2015 : € 27,891,714.52
26/08/2015 : € 36,026,797.92
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPECTRIS R&D III
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPECTRIS R&D III

Summary sheet

Release date
13 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/08/2015
20150064
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPECTRIS R&D III
SPECTRIS PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 85 million
GBP 177 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of a research and development (R&D) programme in the field of precision instrumentation and controls in the period 2016-2018

The project concerns investments for research and product development in the field of precision instrumentation and controls. The R&D will include the segments of: (i) test and measurement, covering test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design optimisation, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems; (ii) materials analysis, covering products that enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes or during the manufacturing process; (iii) in-line instrumentation, where the focus is on process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries.
The overall objective of the R&D is to enhance the productivity of their customers through (i) improving efficiency and functionality of the product portfolio, and (ii) developing innovative measuring techniques enabled by new technologies. In addition the company is developing new measuring and control applications in order to address requirements stemming from new legislation and new materials.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental issues will be reviewed during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPECTRIS R&D III
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPECTRIS R&D III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPECTRIS R&D III
Publication Date
4 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61163124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150064
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
The Netherlands
Denmark
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPECTRIS R&D III
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95719894
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150064
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
The Netherlands
Denmark
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPECTRIS R&D III
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPECTRIS R&D III
Other links
Summary sheet
SPECTRIS R&D III
Data sheet
SPECTRIS R&D III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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