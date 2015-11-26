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MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 26,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 26,000,000
Transport : € 26,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/10/2016 : € 26,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2016
20150055
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI BOLZANO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 26 million
EUR 58 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade of the railway line Merano - Malles in the Italian Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano, including the electrification of the whole line, the adoption of European rail traffic management system (ERTMS) signalling and the adoption of a 30-minute clock-face schedule

The Merano - Malles railway line provides a valid alternative to cars and coaches for both inhabitants and tourists in the Italian Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano and is therefore regarded by the promoter as key to its sustainable transport policy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and therefore it may be subject to a fully-fledged impact assessment in accordance with EU legislation, depending on the outcome of the screening process carried out by the competent authority. This aspect will be further checked during appraisal, along with the project's compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
28 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67257983
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150055
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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