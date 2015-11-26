MERANO - MALLES RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
Upgrade of the railway line Merano - Malles in the Italian Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano, including the electrification of the whole line, the adoption of European rail traffic management system (ERTMS) signalling and the adoption of a 30-minute clock-face schedule
The Merano - Malles railway line provides a valid alternative to cars and coaches for both inhabitants and tourists in the Italian Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano and is therefore regarded by the promoter as key to its sustainable transport policy.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and therefore it may be subject to a fully-fledged impact assessment in accordance with EU legislation, depending on the outcome of the screening process carried out by the competent authority. This aspect will be further checked during appraisal, along with the project's compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directives.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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