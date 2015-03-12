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OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritius : € 8,000,000
Solid waste : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2015 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2015
20150053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
OMNICANE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 22 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Installation and operation of a carbon burn-out facility for coal ashes to convert coal fly and bottom ashes into additives for portland cement. This is an innovative waste-management project to address the problem of ash disposal in Mauritius.

The key objective of this operation is to transform waste into a valuable input to another process, which would offer substantial environmental benefits avoiding the disposal/landfilling of ashes which cannot be sustained in the long term due to the decreasing availability of space.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The local environmental competent authority required the promoter to execute an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
Publication Date
14 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60221075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150053
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritius
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82703313
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150053
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritius
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
Other links
Summary sheet
OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT
Data sheet
OMNICANE CARBON BURN-OUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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