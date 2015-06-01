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REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/10/2015 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2015
20150047
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
SNCF MOBILITES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 304 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of 26 electrical train-sets for regional rail passenger services in Bretagne.

The new rolling stock will replace the existing rolling stock at the end of its economic life, and will also provide additional capacity for regional rail passenger services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Rolling stock manufacturing is outside the scope of application of both Annex I and Annex II of Directive 2012/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). During appraisal, the Bank will check compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock concerning noise and energy efficiency requirements in particular. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock and, if necessary, compliance with EU environmental legislation of the construction or refurbishment of maintenance depots will also be investigated.

The project is implemented by a contracting entity subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60106318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150047
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
28 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159663246
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150047
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
REGION BRETAGNE MATERIEL ROULANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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