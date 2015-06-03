Yerevan Solid Waste

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Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project will comprise the construction of a new sanitary landfill that will have a total life in excess of 25 years. If deemed feasible, the project will also comprise some recycling and composting facilities and related equipment.
The project will support improvements in the municipal solid waste sector in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Today, some 1,000 tonnes/day of municipal waste are disposed of at the existing landfill, which does not meet basic environmental and sanitary standards and is nearing its capacity. The new sanitary landfill will serve the city of Yerevan with a population of 1,100,000 inhabitants and will reduce adverse environmental, health and climate impact from the current landfill, which will be closed and rehabilitated when the new site becomes operational.
The project is expected to result in an overall improvement in the environment and public health by improving waste disposal services for the city of Yerevan. The project will also contribute to the mitigation of climate change by reducing emission of greenhouse gases from the current unsanitary landfill. A full environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required and will be published on the Bank's website. The closure of the existing landfill will affect people involved in the collection of secondary materials on the landfill site. Appropriate livelihood restoration plans will have to be developed and implemented.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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