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YEREVAN SOLID WASTE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 10,000,000
Solid waste : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2017 : € 2,000,000
16/10/2015 : € 8,000,000
(*) Including a € 1,400,000 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP ,a € 120,000 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Related press
Armenia: Solid waste management gets a boost from the EIB
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2015
20150017
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Special purpose company to be established and owned by the municipality of Yerevan
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 35 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will comprise the construction of a new sanitary landfill that will have a total life in excess of 25 years. If deemed feasible, the project will also comprise some recycling and composting facilities and related equipment.

The project will support improvements in the municipal solid waste sector in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Today, some 1,000 tonnes/day of municipal waste are disposed of at the existing landfill, which does not meet basic environmental and sanitary standards and is nearing its capacity. The new sanitary landfill will serve the city of Yerevan with a population of 1,100,000 inhabitants and will reduce adverse environmental, health and climate impact from the current landfill, which will be closed and rehabilitated when the new site becomes operational.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to result in an overall improvement in the environment and public health by improving waste disposal services for the city of Yerevan. The project will also contribute to the mitigation of climate change by reducing emission of greenhouse gases from the current unsanitary landfill. A full environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required and will be published on the Bank's website. The closure of the existing landfill will affect people involved in the collection of secondary materials on the landfill site. Appropriate livelihood restoration plans will have to be developed and implemented.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
Armenia: Solid waste management gets a boost from the EIB
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60142628
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150017
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60142333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150017
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60144840
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150017
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60142332
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150017
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Publication Date
3 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61155539
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150017
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Other links
Summary sheet
YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Data sheet
YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
Armenia: Solid waste management gets a boost from the EIB
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: Solid waste management gets a boost from the EIB
Related press
Armenia: EIB targets energy efficiency and solid waste infrastructure
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE

Photogallery

Construction of a new sanitary landfill in Yerevan, Armenia
Yerevan Solid Waste
©To be defined
Construction of a new sanitary landfill in Yerevan, Armenia
Yerevan Solid Waste
©To be defined

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications