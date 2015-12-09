ABERDEEN HARBOUR EXPANSION

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Summary sheet
The project involves the construction and initial operations of a new deep-water port at Nigg Bay, located 1 km south of the existing port of Aberdeen in Scotland.
The new port facility at Nigg Bay will be developed in direct response to the capacity constraints at the existing harbour. It will accommodate the largest offshore service and support vessels over 170m in length, serving the offshore oil and gas sector as well as cruise ships over 200m in length. The facility will be constructed to allow future development to provide for larger roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) and roll-on/roll-off passenger (Ro-Pax) lifeline ferries to Orkney and Shetland.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requires a full EIA. The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), as well as the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental and social monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements, will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter, Aberdeen Harbour, is a contracting entity within the meaning of the EU Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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