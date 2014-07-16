The Nigerian financial system is characterised by a scarcity of long-term capital that can be mobilised domestically for financing private enterprise, particularly for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), a greenfield Nigerian development financial institution recently established by the Federal Republic of Nigeria in close partnership with IFIs including the World Bank and African Development Bank, will play a focal and catalytic role in providing funding and risk-sharing facilities to MSMEs and small corporates through the commercial banking sector intermediaries. The operation will also play an important role in developing the Nigerian financial sector by incentivising financial institutions, predominantly deposit-money and microfinance banks, to lend to the productive sector, using technical assistance to augment their capacity where necessary, and by providing them with funding facilities designed to meet the needs of these smaller clients. As the sole non-African equity investor, even a small investment by the EIB can have a disproportionately large impact on developing not just the institution, but also the wider Nigerian economy.