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EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,103,046.26
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 14,103,046.26
Credit lines : € 14,103,046.26
Signature date(s)
21/12/2022 : € 14,103,046.26
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY
Related press
Egypt: companies to benefit from USD 15 million EIB and ALEXBANK scheme to cut energy bills and increase renewable energy use

Summary sheet

Release date
27 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2022
20140704
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY
BANK OF ALEXANDRIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)
USD 30 million (EUR 26 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to AlexBank under Egypt GEFF (Green Economy Financing Facility) for private sector financing of green economy projects, including energy efficiency, renewable energy and a significant Climate Action component.

The loan will provide financing to the projects undertaken by small, medium and mid-cap enterprises across Egypt to support the development of energy efficiency and small renewable energy projects in the private sector as well as climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
13/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Egypt: companies to benefit from USD 15 million EIB and ALEXBANK scheme to cut energy bills and increase renewable energy use

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74448966
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140704
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY
Data sheet
EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY
Related press
Egypt: companies to benefit from USD 15 million EIB and ALEXBANK scheme to cut energy bills and increase renewable energy use

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: companies to benefit from USD 15 million EIB and ALEXBANK scheme to cut energy bills and increase renewable energy use
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT GREEN ECONOMY FINANCING FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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