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HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 230,000,000
Transport : € 230,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/02/2016 : € 230,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION - Environmental Permit Application
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION
Related press
Finland: record high support in 2015 and EUR 230m loan for Helsinki Airport expansion

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/02/2016
20140695
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION
FINAVIA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
EUR 675 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the phased expansion of the Helsinki Airport in order to cater for future growth in traffic and to improve passenger service standards. It includes the extension of Terminal 2 with two additional piers and baggage handling systems (BHS), additional apron capacity and various associated landside and airside infrastructure. The project will increase the capacity of the airport from 16 to 24 million passengers per year.

The project will enhance capacity and improve operational efficiency at Helsinki Airport, benefiting both passengers and airport companies. The project is expected to have a strong economic justification, as required by the Transport Lending Policy. This will be further reviewed during project appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Helsinki Airport was granted with a legally binding environmental permit in January 2015 by the Supreme Administrative Court which also stated that no further EIA is required.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION - Environmental Permit Application
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Finland: record high support in 2015 and EUR 230m loan for Helsinki Airport expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION - Environmental Permit Application
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60136809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140695
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION
Publication Date
11 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92791078
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140695
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION - Environmental Permit Application
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION
Data sheet
HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION
Related press
Finland: record high support in 2015 and EUR 230m loan for Helsinki Airport expansion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: record high support in 2015 and EUR 230m loan for Helsinki Airport expansion
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION - Environmental Permit Application
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications