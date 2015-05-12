HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the phased expansion of the Helsinki Airport in order to cater for future growth in traffic and to improve passenger service standards. It includes the extension of Terminal 2 with two additional piers and baggage handling systems (BHS), additional apron capacity and various associated landside and airside infrastructure. The project will increase the capacity of the airport from 16 to 24 million passengers per year.
The project will enhance capacity and improve operational efficiency at Helsinki Airport, benefiting both passengers and airport companies. The project is expected to have a strong economic justification, as required by the Transport Lending Policy. This will be further reviewed during project appraisal.
A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Helsinki Airport was granted with a legally binding environmental permit in January 2015 by the Supreme Administrative Court which also stated that no further EIA is required.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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