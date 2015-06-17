POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III

Summary sheet
The project concerns research and development (R&D) activities undertaken in public universities and public scientific institutes. The key objective is to support the scientific work of the researchers in producing new knowledge and insights as well as new technologies, applications, processes and products.
The project supports investments in intangible scientific activities and also, albeit to a lesser extent, in research infrastructures and scientific equipment. It aims at further strengthening the public science system and facilitating Poland's contribution to the common European Research Area. The universities are located in all regions of the country, which in large part is classified as less-developed. It is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (70%) and point (c) common interest (R&D).
The project concerns activities in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and are therefore not covered by Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) that however can apply to the construction of new research facilities.
Any possible environmental and ethical issues, including the coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will be verified during the appraisal. Activities not eligible for EIB will be excluded from the Bank’s lending. The legal and organisational framework in place to ensure respect of the relevant directives will be assessed.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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