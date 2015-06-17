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POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 520,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 520,000,000
Services : € 520,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2015 : € 520,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2015
20140691
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 550 million
EUR 1140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns research and development (R&D) activities undertaken in public universities and public scientific institutes. The key objective is to support the scientific work of the researchers in producing new knowledge and insights as well as new technologies, applications, processes and products.

The project supports investments in intangible scientific activities and also, albeit to a lesser extent, in research infrastructures and scientific equipment. It aims at further strengthening the public science system and facilitating Poland's contribution to the common European Research Area. The universities are located in all regions of the country, which in large part is classified as less-developed. It is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (70%) and point (c) common interest (R&D).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns activities in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and are therefore not covered by Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) that however can apply to the construction of new research facilities.
Any possible environmental and ethical issues, including the coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will be verified during the appraisal. Activities not eligible for EIB will be excluded from the Bank’s lending. The legal and organisational framework in place to ensure respect of the relevant directives will be assessed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Publication Date
3 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61154702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140691
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80246854
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140691
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Data sheet
POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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