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MAPEI RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 892,563.3
France : € 1,798,062.3
Norway : € 1,881,000
Germany : € 4,492,999.8
Italy : € 35,935,374.6
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/09/2015 : € 892,563.3
29/09/2015 : € 1,798,062.3
29/09/2015 : € 1,881,000
29/09/2015 : € 4,492,999.8
29/09/2015 : € 35,935,374.6
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAPEI RDI
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAPEI RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2015
20140679
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAPEI RDI
MAPEI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Mapei's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the areas of of adhesives and chemical products for building

The project centres on three main areas: (i) product portfolio maintenance, (ii) development of new products and (iii) development of environmentally friendly products to anticipate the legislative requirements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out in already authorised research and development (R&D) facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU is therefore unlikely. The Bank’s services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAPEI RDI
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAPEI RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAPEI RDI
Publication Date
15 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60227858
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140679
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Germany
Austria
France
Italy
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAPEI RDI
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125479230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140679
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Germany
Austria
France
Italy
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAPEI RDI
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAPEI RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
MAPEI RDI
Data sheet
MAPEI RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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