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EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 65,000,000
Services : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2015 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
France: The EIB lends EUR 65m for the European synchrotron in Grenoble

Summary sheet

Release date
17 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2015
20140617
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RADIATION FACILITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 149 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble, France.

The project concerns the 2nd phase of the upgrading programme at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, a large research infrastructure in Grenoble, France. The project covers the construction of a new storage ring, four new state-of-the-art beam lines, scientific instrumentation and equipment, developments in X-ray detection technology and large data-handling infrastructure. The project will secure and augment the ESRF’s capacities in nano-technology research and (3-dimensional) nano-imaging, enabling time-resolved observations under real conditions of single nano-particles and new approaches to materials engineering.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation of the ESRF is subject to authorisation from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN). The upgrade of the accelerator facility will require a new ASN authorisation and the ESRF will have to submit two separate requests, the first one concerning the dismantling of the existing storage ring and the second one concerning the installation and operation of the new storage ring. Both documents must include an impact study in terms of ionising radiation hazards for the workers, the public and the environment. The exact process, the timing and any other environment-related requirements will be reviewed during the project’s due diligence.

The ESRF is a large-scale pan-European research infrastructure, like CERN, ITER, ESO, EMBO and ESA, and was set up by an inter-governmental agreement. The ESRF’s public procurement is not covered by the provisions of the Directive on Public Procurement 2004/18/EC, as it falls under the exemption mentioned in Article 15(c) of that directive.

Comments

InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators is a joint initiative launched by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission under Horizon 2020. InnovFin consists of a series of integrated and complementary financing tools and advisory services covering the entire value chain of research and innovation in order to support investments from the smallest to the largest enterprise.

Related documents
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
France: The EIB lends EUR 65m for the European synchrotron in Grenoble

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63827425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140617
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
France: The EIB lends EUR 65m for the European synchrotron in Grenoble

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: The EIB lends EUR 65m for the European synchrotron in Grenoble
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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