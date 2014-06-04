GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter's investment programme to extend the local gas transmission and distribution networks in Spain for the period 2015-2018. The planned investments include the construction of new pipelines of various operating pressures and stand-alone LNG regasification stations to reach unserved customers who currently rely on fuel oil and propane for heating and cooking. The investment schemes are located in various parts of the country.
The project will allow for the replacement of more polluting fuels by cleaner and cheaper natural gas in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Parts of the project will be located in EIB cohesion priority regions. The project will also help accelerate the rate of gas penetration to households in Spain, bringing it closer to the EU average.
Current information suggests that some of the project components will require environmental impact assessments (EIAs) from regional authorities. Two local transmission pipelines components have already been approved by the competent authorities.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in EU Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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