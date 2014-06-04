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GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 900,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 900,000,000
Energy : € 900,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2016 : € 300,000,000
22/12/2015 : € 600,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Fuencarral Pipeline
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Getafe Pipeline
Related public register
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion of Gas Natural Fenosa’s distribution network with EUR 600 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2015
20140604
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
EUR 1820 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter's investment programme to extend the local gas transmission and distribution networks in Spain for the period 2015-2018. The planned investments include the construction of new pipelines of various operating pressures and stand-alone LNG regasification stations to reach unserved customers who currently rely on fuel oil and propane for heating and cooking. The investment schemes are located in various parts of the country.

The project will allow for the replacement of more polluting fuels by cleaner and cheaper natural gas in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Parts of the project will be located in EIB cohesion priority regions. The project will also help accelerate the rate of gas penetration to households in Spain, bringing it closer to the EU average.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that some of the project components will require environmental impact assessments (EIAs) from regional authorities. Two local transmission pipelines components have already been approved by the competent authorities.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in EU Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Fuencarral Pipeline
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Getafe Pipeline
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion of Gas Natural Fenosa’s distribution network with EUR 600 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Fuencarral Pipeline
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60696965
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140604
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Getafe Pipeline
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60700128
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140604
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
5 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63873459
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140604
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144938918
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140604
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Fuencarral Pipeline
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Getafe Pipeline
Related public register
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Data sheet
GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion of Gas Natural Fenosa’s distribution network with EUR 600 million loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB finances expansion of Gas Natural Fenosa’s distribution network with EUR 600 million loan
Other links
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Fuencarral Pipeline
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION - Getafe Pipeline
Related public register
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GNF NATURAL GAS NETWORK EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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