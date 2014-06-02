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VANTAGE MEZZANINE FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,571,563.27
Sector(s)
Services : € 23,571,563.27
Signature date(s)
10/03/2017 : € 23,571,563.27
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Summary sheet

Release date
13 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2017
20140602
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VANTAGE MEZZANINE FUND III
VANTAGE CAPITAL GROUP (PTY) LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 23 million (USD 25 million)
EUR 225 million (USD 250 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of an equity participation of up to USD 25 million in Vantage Mezzanine Fund III, a generalist closed-end fund providing mezzanine finance to mid-market growth companies located in Africa.

The fund will build on the successful strategy followed by its predecessor funds, Vantage Mezzanine Fund I and Vantage Mezzanine Fund II by providing mezzanine finance to high quality mid-market growth companies that are unable to access sufficient bank funding or to tap the bond or IPO markets due to their relatively small size, and are not willing to take private equity funding because of the level of equity dilution that this option entails.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

N/A

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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