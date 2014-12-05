HIGHWAYS IX

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of the Draženci – Gruškovje motorway section as well as other minor investments to upgrade the motorway network.
The project will make a significant contribution towards the completion of the Slovenian motorway network, particularly in improving the connections between Slovenia and Croatia. The project will reduce the overall transport cost on the network, producing savings in travel time and vehicle operating costs under improved road safety conditions.
The construction of the 13 km motorway section between Draženci and Gruškovje and the upgrading of the Šmarje - Sap junction fall under the scope of Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC and a full EIA was carried out, including public consultation. The road rehabilitation schemes and the investments in electro-mechanical equipment, intelligent transport systems and control centres do not require an EIA. Conformity with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives will be checked at appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, if required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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