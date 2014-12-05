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HIGHWAYS IX

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 145,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 145,000,000
Transport : € 145,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2015 : € 145,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Šmarje Sap
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Maps for Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 145 million extension of motorway network

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2015
20140595
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HIGHWAYS IX
DRUZBA ZA AVTOCESTE V REPUBLIKI SLOVENIJI DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 303 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of the Draženci – Gruškovje motorway section as well as other minor investments to upgrade the motorway network.

The project will make a significant contribution towards the completion of the Slovenian motorway network, particularly in improving the connections between Slovenia and Croatia. The project will reduce the overall transport cost on the network, producing savings in travel time and vehicle operating costs under improved road safety conditions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the 13 km motorway section between Draženci and Gruškovje and the upgrading of the Šmarje - Sap junction fall under the scope of Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC and a full EIA was carried out, including public consultation. The road rehabilitation schemes and the investments in electro-mechanical equipment, intelligent transport systems and control centres do not require an EIA. Conformity with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives will be checked at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, if required.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Šmarje Sap
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Maps for Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
13/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHWAYS IX
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 145 million extension of motorway network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Šmarje Sap
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
Slovenian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56301131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Maps for Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56149301
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Publication Date
13 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57893998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56150586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158951474
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Šmarje Sap
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Maps for Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Other links
Summary sheet
HIGHWAYS IX
Data sheet
HIGHWAYS IX
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 145 million extension of motorway network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 145 million extension of motorway network
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Šmarje Sap
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Maps for Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGHWAYS IX
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HIGHWAYS IX - Draženci-IBC Gruškovje Motorway Section
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGHWAYS IX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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