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TREVI GROUP R&D II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/05/2015 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREVI GROUP R&D II

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/05/2015
20140549
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TREVI GROUP R&D II
TREVI - FINANZARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 87 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Funding of Trevi Group research and development (R&D) in the field of innovative drilling technology for the period 2015 to 2018

The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to be carried out between 2015 and 2018 within its Divisions Drillmec (design and manufacture of drilling and workover rigs and equipment for onshore and offshore oil & gas applications as well as for geothermal and hydric applications) and Trevi (development of technology and machinery for foundation, tunnelling and soil consolidation). The activities will be mainly carried out by the R&D departments of the two companies in Italy and will involve the development of new technology, machinery and processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter’s investments concern research and engineering activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities and within the scope and limits for which authorisation has been received. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) would therefore not be required for these activities. However the RDI carried out by Drillmec will result in the construction of five prototypes, whose field testing could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. All relevant details, including compliance with the EIA Directive and any other relevant environmental requirements will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
01/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREVI GROUP R&D II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREVI GROUP R&D II
Publication Date
1 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58245980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140549
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREVI GROUP R&D II
Other links
Summary sheet
TREVI GROUP R&D II
Data sheet
TREVI GROUP R&D II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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