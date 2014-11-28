TREVI GROUP R&D II

Summary sheet
Funding of Trevi Group research and development (R&D) in the field of innovative drilling technology for the period 2015 to 2018
The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to be carried out between 2015 and 2018 within its Divisions Drillmec (design and manufacture of drilling and workover rigs and equipment for onshore and offshore oil & gas applications as well as for geothermal and hydric applications) and Trevi (development of technology and machinery for foundation, tunnelling and soil consolidation). The activities will be mainly carried out by the R&D departments of the two companies in Italy and will involve the development of new technology, machinery and processes.
The promoter’s investments concern research and engineering activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities and within the scope and limits for which authorisation has been received. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) would therefore not be required for these activities. However the RDI carried out by Drillmec will result in the construction of five prototypes, whose field testing could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. All relevant details, including compliance with the EIA Directive and any other relevant environmental requirements will be reviewed during the due diligence process.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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Documents
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