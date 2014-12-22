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COLLEGES ESSONNE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 85,000,000
Education : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/10/2015 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Related press
France: EUR 85m for the refurbishment and upgrading of collèges

Summary sheet

Release date
22 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/10/2015
20140540
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COLLEGES ESSONNE
DEPARTEMENT DE L'ESSONNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 millions
EUR 200 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financement d'un programme pluriannuel de construction et de rénovation de collèges.

Le but du projet est la construction et la réhabilitation de collèges. Les investissements visent à : i) accroître la capacité d’accueil pour faire face à l’accroissement démographique ; ii) adapter les infrastructures aux nouvelles technologies ; iii) améliorer l’accessibilité des collèges aux personnes handicapées ; et vi) améliorer l'efficacité énergétique des bâtiments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet comprend des nouvelles constructions et des extensions et/ou réhabilitations pour les besoins éducationnels. La Directive 2011/92/EU ne mentionne pas spécifiquement le besoin d’une Évaluation des Incidences sur l’Environnement (EIE) pour les immeubles liés à l’enseignement mais il se pourrait que ce projet soit repris comme un projet d’aménagement urbain (annexe II de la Directive Européenne). Ce point devra être examiné lors de l'analyse détaillée.

La Banque exigera du promoteur d’assurer que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet ont été/seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l’UE (les Directives 2004/18/EC et/ou 2004/17/EC ainsi que les Directives 89/665/EEC et 92/13/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour de justice de l'Union européenne, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l’UE tel que requis.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 85m for the refurbishment and upgrading of collèges

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60239830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140540
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161367888
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140540
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Other links
Summary sheet
COLLEGES ESSONNE
Data sheet
COLLEGES ESSONNE
Related press
France: EUR 85m for the refurbishment and upgrading of collèges

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 85m for the refurbishment and upgrading of collèges
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLEGES ESSONNE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications