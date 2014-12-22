COLLEGES ESSONNE

Summary sheet
Financement d'un programme pluriannuel de construction et de rénovation de collèges.
Le but du projet est la construction et la réhabilitation de collèges. Les investissements visent à : i) accroître la capacité d’accueil pour faire face à l’accroissement démographique ; ii) adapter les infrastructures aux nouvelles technologies ; iii) améliorer l’accessibilité des collèges aux personnes handicapées ; et vi) améliorer l'efficacité énergétique des bâtiments.
Le projet comprend des nouvelles constructions et des extensions et/ou réhabilitations pour les besoins éducationnels. La Directive 2011/92/EU ne mentionne pas spécifiquement le besoin d’une Évaluation des Incidences sur l’Environnement (EIE) pour les immeubles liés à l’enseignement mais il se pourrait que ce projet soit repris comme un projet d’aménagement urbain (annexe II de la Directive Européenne). Ce point devra être examiné lors de l'analyse détaillée.
La Banque exigera du promoteur d’assurer que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet ont été/seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l’UE (les Directives 2004/18/EC et/ou 2004/17/EC ainsi que les Directives 89/665/EEC et 92/13/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour de justice de l'Union européenne, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l’UE tel que requis.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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