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NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 166,537,137.78
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 166,537,137.78
Urban development : € 166,537,137.78
Signature date(s)
10/10/2016 : € 166,537,137.78
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms £280m for Northern Ireland social housing

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2016
20140494
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)
CHOICE HOUSING IRELAND LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 206 million (GBP 150 million)
EUR 411 million (GBP 300 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance Choice, the largest Northern Irish social housing association for the new construction of energy-efficient social housing and the retrofitting of existing units in Northern Ireland in 2015 - 2020. Northern Ireland is a transition region under EU eligibility in the current grant programming period and it is also an EIB cohesion priority region. As a post-conflict area, it has been supported by EU structural funds since 1995 under the successive PEACE programmes (ongoing).

The project concerns the financing of investments in the housing stock of Choice, the largest not-for-profit registered provider of social housing in Northern Ireland. EIB funding of up to GBP 150 million will be used to finance the new construction of social housing and retrofitting of existing units in Northern Ireland. The housing investments will satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal, sustainable cities and communities and energy efficiency. The project will contribute to alleviating the current shortages in social housing supply in Northern Ireland by accelerating new construction and delivery of around 2,800 housing units.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal (Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the borrower to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

None

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms £280m for Northern Ireland social housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63900381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140494
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)
Data sheet
NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms £280m for Northern Ireland social housing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms £280m for Northern Ireland social housing
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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