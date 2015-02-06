SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
Structural programme loan (SPL) supporting a number of EU co-funded operational programmes under the Partnership Agreement of Slovakia in the 2014-2020 period.
The operation is a standard national structural programme loan (SPL) supporting all operational programmes co-financed with EU grants in the 2014-2020 period. It is the Bank's third operation of this kind with Slovakia at central level and in principle it represents a continuation of the previous operation in the 2007-2013 programing period, NDP Framework Loan II. Slovakia will implement its development strategy through seven Operational Programmes (OPs) as agreed with the EU Commission in the Partnership Agreement utilising EU funds available for Slovakia in the 2014-2020 programming period. There will be five sectoral and one regional OP and one OP dedicated to technical assistance. The overall financial contribution from EU funds amounts to EUR 13.77bn. This represents up to 85% of the total programme financial allocation (cost) which needs to be complemented by national public resources (central, regional or municipal) as well as by private funds, where applicable. Although, the operation will support all sectors, it is proposed, subject to the agreement with the promoter, that the new operation would focus on small and medium-sized schemes only, while large (major) projects would be in a separate operation. Investment schemes will be implemented across the entire territory of Slovakia, mostly classified as less developed regions (except for the Bratislava region, qualified as a more developed region) under the EU cohesion policy in the 2014-2020 programming period.
Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a structural programme loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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