UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST OF ENGLAND BRISTOL

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Summary sheet
- Education - Education
The project concerns the refurbishment of existing teaching and research buildings and construction of new general teaching buildings at the current University of the West of England Frenchay Campus in Bristol.
The objective is to expand, update and improve the quality of the teaching and research facilities of the university. Refurbishment and restructuring of academic and administrative space aim to improve spaces and facilities within schools, to cater for growth in student and staff numbers and to enhance the service quality to students. The project will also improve the energy efficiency of the premises, as well as the public transport system connecting the campus with the city centre of Bristol.
Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The need for an EIA will be decided by the competent authority. The university estimates that the project will be energy-neutral, as the savings in refurbished buildings will compensate for the increased energy consumption of the new constructions.
The University of the West of England complies with national and European legislation governing the procurement of publicly financed projects in the UK. The procedures and subsequent thresholds implemented by the UWE have involved publication in the Official Journal of the EU and are adequate for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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