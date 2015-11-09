LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V

Summary sheet
The project consists of several railway infrastructure upgrading and renewal schemes throughout Lithuania.
The project components are located on the TEN-T rail network (Regulation 1315/2013). It will increase the quality of rail services provided in Lithuania as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is located in a convergence region, and thereby will improve accessibility and potentially facilitate regional development.
Most of the project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The screening decisions and, where applicable, the EIA and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species are to be appraised further. Overall, the project's impact on the environment during construction and operation are expected to be limited. A slight modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected, thus also decreasing traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions. Details will be checked during appraisal.
The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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