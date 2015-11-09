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LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 68,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 68,000,000
Transport : € 68,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2015 : € 68,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Related press
Lithuania: EIB renews support for Lithuanian Railways

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2015
20140395
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE
AB LIETUVOS GELEZINKELIAI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 68 million
EUR 430 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of several railway infrastructure upgrading and renewal schemes throughout Lithuania.

The project components are located on the TEN-T rail network (Regulation 1315/2013). It will increase the quality of rail services provided in Lithuania as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is located in a convergence region, and thereby will improve accessibility and potentially facilitate regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The screening decisions and, where applicable, the EIA and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species are to be appraised further. Overall, the project's impact on the environment during construction and operation are expected to be limited. A slight modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected, thus also decreasing traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions. Details will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
23/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EIB renews support for Lithuanian Railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62842468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140395
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63148669
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140395
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63149044
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140395
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Publication Date
23 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64273535
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140395
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Other links
Summary sheet
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V
Related press
Lithuania: EIB renews support for Lithuanian Railways

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: EIB renews support for Lithuanian Railways
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Track section Kyviškés-Valčiūnai and Pušynas-Paneriai
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V - Pauostis EIA Summary Report
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS V

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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