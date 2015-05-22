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ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 297,600,002
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 297,600,002
Energy : € 297,600,002
Signature date(s)
4/07/2017 : € 2
4/07/2017 : € 67,600,000
4/07/2017 : € 100,000,000
21/07/2017 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
Terna: EIB lends EUR 130 million for “Italy-France” interconnector

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/07/2017
20140370
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR
PIEMONTE SAVOIA SRL, TERNA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 298 million
EUR 783 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the Italian part of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) link Piedmont-Savoy connecting France (Grand-Ile, Savoy ) and Italy (Piossasco, Piedmont) across the Alps. The interconnector comprises two independent HVDC bipoles having a rated capacity of 600 MW each. Each bipole consists of two converters and two 190 km-long underground cables. The cables will be, wherever possible, integrated with existing roads and motorway infrastructures. The Alps will be crossed through the second Frejus motorway tunnel currently being implemented between Bardonecchia and Modane.

The project will contribute to substantially increasing the transmission capacity of the France-Italy connection, thereby enhancing electricity market integration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The impact that can be expected from the project is mainly associated with the construction phase. It may include noise, vibrations, traffic disruption, pollution from construction machinery, terrain excavation and disposal of the associated waste. Environmental studies have been carried out and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Related press
Terna: EIB lends EUR 130 million for “Italy-France” interconnector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77102990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140370
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR
Data sheet
ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
Terna: EIB lends EUR 130 million for “Italy-France” interconnector

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Terna: EIB lends EUR 130 million for “Italy-France” interconnector
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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