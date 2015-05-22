ITALY-FRANCE INTERCONNECTOR

Summary sheet
The project consists of the Italian part of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) link Piedmont-Savoy connecting France (Grand-Ile, Savoy ) and Italy (Piossasco, Piedmont) across the Alps. The interconnector comprises two independent HVDC bipoles having a rated capacity of 600 MW each. Each bipole consists of two converters and two 190 km-long underground cables. The cables will be, wherever possible, integrated with existing roads and motorway infrastructures. The Alps will be crossed through the second Frejus motorway tunnel currently being implemented between Bardonecchia and Modane.
The project will contribute to substantially increasing the transmission capacity of the France-Italy connection, thereby enhancing electricity market integration.
The impact that can be expected from the project is mainly associated with the construction phase. It may include noise, vibrations, traffic disruption, pollution from construction machinery, terrain excavation and disposal of the associated waste. Environmental studies have been carried out and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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