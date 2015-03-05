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BREITBAND HESSEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/07/2015 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2015
20140366
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BREITBAND HESSEN
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme relates to the roll-out of several passive fibre access infrastructures in the German federal state of Hessen. The passive infrastructures will be promoted and owned by districts (Landkreise) and operated by private companies.

Provision of high speed fixed broadband telecom services to residential and business users in uncovered rural areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbance during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC or, depending on the promoter, 2004/17/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related projects
Related sub-project
NORDHESSEN CLUSTER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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