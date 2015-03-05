BREITBAND HESSEN

Summary sheet
The investment programme relates to the roll-out of several passive fibre access infrastructures in the German federal state of Hessen. The passive infrastructures will be promoted and owned by districts (Landkreise) and operated by private companies.
Provision of high speed fixed broadband telecom services to residential and business users in uncovered rural areas.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbance during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC or, depending on the promoter, 2004/17/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.