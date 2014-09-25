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STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 110,000,000
Transport : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2014 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2014
20140355
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 220 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project constitutes a part of the road modernisation programme 2013-2016/17 in the State of Brandenburg, which is a convergence area.

The upgrading of state roads will contribute to sustainable economic and regional development by improving efficiency and access for road users.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal, since the project consists of a series of road sub-projects. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) process is applied in line with Council Directive EU Directive 2011/92/EU and whether each sub-project falls under Annex I, II or III of the Directive. During appraisal, the Bank’s services will review the recommendation from the competent planning authority regarding the need for an EIA at each site. Compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will also be assessed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
Publication Date
4 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57316442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140355
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
119278056
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140355
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
Other links
Summary sheet
STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II
Data sheet
STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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