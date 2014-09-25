STRASSENINFRASTRUKTUR BRANDENBURG II

Summary sheet
The proposed project constitutes a part of the road modernisation programme 2013-2016/17 in the State of Brandenburg, which is a convergence area.
The upgrading of state roads will contribute to sustainable economic and regional development by improving efficiency and access for road users.
Compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal, since the project consists of a series of road sub-projects. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) process is applied in line with Council Directive EU Directive 2011/92/EU and whether each sub-project falls under Annex I, II or III of the Directive. During appraisal, the Bank’s services will review the recommendation from the competent planning authority regarding the need for an EIA at each site. Compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will also be assessed.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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