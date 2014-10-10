VALMET INNOVFIN

Summary sheet
RDI related to pulp, paper and power-generation technologies in the period 2015-2018.
The project aims to enhance competitiveness and improve energy and material efficiency of the promoter's products.
RDI activities in the field of pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, and power plants for bio-energy production do not fall under any annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore do not require an Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed activities are expected to be carried out in existing R&D centres that will not change their scope due to the project.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
The InnovFin is an innovative credit-risk-sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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