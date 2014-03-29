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LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 450,000,000
Transport : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/03/2016 : € 200,000,000
31/03/2017 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
01/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related press
EIB announces largest ever loan in India and new office at EU-India summit

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/03/2016
20140329
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
LUCKNOW METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 914 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 23km metro line and purchase of a fleet of about 80 metro cars in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in northern India.

The proposed operation will be extended under the Own Risk Facilities (ORF), Climate Action and Environmental Facility (CAEF) for the 2014-2016 period. The project will contribute to the two main objectives of the EIB's external mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment for private sector development and facilitating access to amenities and jobs. The project is consistent with the EU country strategy paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising GHG emissions. The project is consistent with the National Urban Transport Policy 2006 and Lucknow City Masterplan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and would therefore be subject to screening by the competent authority to determine whether a full EIA procedure should be undertaken. The federal competent authority has screened the project out in accordance with domestic legislation. The project has been subject to an initial environmental assessment and further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project will require the acquisition of about 50ha of land and will entail permanent involuntary resettlement of some households/businesses plus generate some temporary road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB social standards will be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
20/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
01/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Other links
Related press
EIB announces largest ever loan in India and new office at EU-India summit

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Publication Date
20 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62591498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140329
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Publication Date
1 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63318988
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140329
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
145210776
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140329
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
01/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Data sheet
LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related press
EIB announces largest ever loan in India and new office at EU-India summit

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB announces largest ever loan in India and new office at EU-India summit
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
01/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUCKNOW METRO RAIL PROJECT

Videos

Thumbnail: Lucknow Metro: the future is now
Lucknow Metro: the future is now
Learn more
Thumbnail: Working for sustainable cities
Working for sustainable cities
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Thumbnail: Around the world on a metro, with the EIB
Around the world on a metro, with the EIB
Learn more

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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