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ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 35,000,000
Transport : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2015 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2015
20140282
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING
AUTORITAT DEL TRANSPORT METROPOLITÀ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of an innovative ticketing and fare system based on a contactless single mobility card for all regional public transport modes.

Sustainable Transport – urban and inter-urban

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls out of the scope of the EIA directive.
As it aims at replacing existing ticketing equipment and software, the project should not have any potential environmental impact.

The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment project will be examined during appraisal.

Related documents
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56483989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140282
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING
Other links
Summary sheet
ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING
Data sheet
ATM INNOVATIVE PUBLIC TRANSPORT TICKETING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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