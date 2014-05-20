OEBB INFRASTRUKTUR ERNEUERUNG

The project concerns a large number of small schemes, therefore the need for an EIA may vary for each scheme and will be analysed on a case by case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works included in the project - which will be mainly undertaken on already existing infrastructure - most schemes are not expected to be subject to an EIA process. Compliance with environmental and nature protection directives and procedures and status of environmental permits will be checked during appraisal.

The project is expected to have positive impacts on the environment thanks to the increase in the railway system’s efficiency, comfort and safety, which shall contribute to preventing a modal shift from rail to road transport by maintaining the attractiveness and competitiveness of railway transport.