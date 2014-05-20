OEBB INFRASTRUKTUR ERNEUERUNG

Summary sheet
The project concerns investments to rehabilitate and upgrade the existing railway infrastructure in Austria. The works are located throughout the railway network. The rehabilitation works will include railway stations, bridges, railway junctions, energy installations, tracks, buildings, and signaling and telecommunication installations.
The investments are framed in the approved long term Investment Plan for Austria (Rahmenplan 2013-2018). They are necessary to continue providing safe and reliable railway services in the country, thus promoting sustainable mobility in line with EU objectives.
The project concerns a large number of small schemes, therefore the need for an EIA may vary for each scheme and will be analysed on a case by case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works included in the project - which will be mainly undertaken on already existing infrastructure - most schemes are not expected to be subject to an EIA process. Compliance with environmental and nature protection directives and procedures and status of environmental permits will be checked during appraisal.
The project is expected to have positive impacts on the environment thanks to the increase in the railway system’s efficiency, comfort and safety, which shall contribute to preventing a modal shift from rail to road transport by maintaining the attractiveness and competitiveness of railway transport.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EEC/ and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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