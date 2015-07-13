NOBELWIND OFFSHORE WIND

Summary sheet
Construction of the second phase (165 MW) of an offshore windfarm (phases1 2: 336MW) located 46km from the Belgian coast
The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (energy/renewable energy). The project will further contribute to the Bank's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy and climate action (transversal).
By virtue of its technical characteristics the entire offshore wind farm (phases 1&2, 336 MW) would fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). According to national law the project is subject to a mandatory EIA, which was undertaken. Following rounds of public consultation and expert advice, the competent authority has approved the EIA and granted a general, conditional construction and operating permit. With adequate precautionary measures, the impacts on fauna and flora, including on local and migrating birds, marine mammals, benthos and invertebrates were considered acceptable.
A concession for the development of the entire wind farm was granted by the government, awarded on the basis of objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory criteria according to national legislation. Thus, the project does not enjoy special or exclusive rights and therefore does not have to follow the provisions of the Utilities Directive. The project will be delivered on a multi-contract basis, which is a common approach for offshore wind farms.
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